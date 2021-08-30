Short Interest in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Drops By 25.8%

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the July 29th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ VPN opened at $17.57 on Monday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.