Short Interest in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Declines By 28.6%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the July 29th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Glory Star New Media Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Glory Star New Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GSMG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,115. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Glory Star New Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $181.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of -1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

