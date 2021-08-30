Short Interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Increases By 42.6%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the July 29th total of 6,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of GFI opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68. Gold Fields has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1383 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 34.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 83.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

