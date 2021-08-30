Short Interest in Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Increases By 39.8%

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,101,700 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the July 29th total of 5,079,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,591,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMSNF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. HSBC raised Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

