Short Interest in Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Expands By 30.2%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 285,900 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $3.92.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDDRF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.