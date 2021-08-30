Short Interest in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Increases By 41.2%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the July 29th total of 2,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 671,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $37,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $203,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $43.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

