Short Interest in IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Expands By 40.0%

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of IBIBF opened at $8.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36. IBI Group has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

