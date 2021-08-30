Short Interest in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Declines By 41.9%

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the July 29th total of 45,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.46. 13,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41. Investar has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%. Research analysts predict that Investar will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Investar’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Investar news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $50,009.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Investar by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Investar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Investar by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Investar by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Investar by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.