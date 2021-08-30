Short Interest in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Rises By 38.3%

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the July 29th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 864,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $294.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.70. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.08 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

