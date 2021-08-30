Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Rises By 38.1%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,724,700 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the July 29th total of 4,144,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 353.4 days.

Shares of KKPNF stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

