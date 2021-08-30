Short Interest in Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) Declines By 28.5%

Life Clips, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCLP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the July 29th total of 178,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,175,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LCLP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 427,729,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,749,992. Life Clips has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Life Clips Company Profile

Life Clips, Inc is a developer and manufacturer of action cameras aimed at families, action sports enthusiasts, and those on vacation. Its also offers accessories, such as one time use batteries for mobile devices. The company was founded by Hannah Grabowski on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

