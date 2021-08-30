Short Interest in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Rises By 37.5%

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the July 29th total of 38,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other Lumos Pharma news, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $246,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 37,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $362,124.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 184,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,810. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

LUMO opened at $10.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.68. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.11.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumos Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

