Short Interest in Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Rises By 32.2%

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the July 29th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Macquarie Group stock traded up $2.37 on Monday, hitting $121.65. 11,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,842. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.12. Macquarie Group has a 12-month low of $83.85 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.