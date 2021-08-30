Short Interest in Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Declines By 30.2%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,824,800 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 5,482,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38,248.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEOBF remained flat at $$1.47 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49. Mesoblast has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.50.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

