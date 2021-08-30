Short Interest in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Decreases By 30.5%

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the July 29th total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Mexco Energy news, Director Kenneth L. Clayton sold 4,900 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $48,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at $176,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Tammy Mccomic sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,956 shares of company stock worth $152,745. Insiders own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.60% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN MXC traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,374. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 million, a P/E ratio of 226.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.62. Mexco Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas; and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

