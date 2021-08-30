Short Interest in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Declines By 29.6%

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the July 29th total of 791,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NYSE NBHC traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.34. 1,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42. National Bank has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 50,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 33,965 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NBHC. DA Davidson raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

