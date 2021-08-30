Short Interest in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Declines By 29.6%

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the July 29th total of 791,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
NYSE NBHC traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.34. 1,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.42. National Bank has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $43.21.
National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 50,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 33,965 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NBHC. DA Davidson raised National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
National Bank Company Profile
National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.
