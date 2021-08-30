Short Interest in Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Rises By 39.2%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the July 29th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

NOPMF opened at $14.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.96. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOPMF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

