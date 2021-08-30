Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Grows By 41.8%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the July 29th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NPNYY opened at $15.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 54.46%.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

