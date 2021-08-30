Short Interest in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Expands By 38.4%

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the July 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of Nortech Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

NSYS stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.47. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nortech Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

