Short Interest in Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Decreases By 29.0%

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the July 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Oliveda International stock remained flat at $$0.07 on Monday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,975. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08. Oliveda International has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

Get Oliveda International alerts:

Oliveda International Company Profile

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Oliveda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oliveda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.