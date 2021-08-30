Short Interest in On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Expands By 32.8%

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the July 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTIVF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.49.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions.

