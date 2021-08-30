Short Interest in On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Expands By 32.8%

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the July 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTIVF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,189. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.49.
About On Track Innovations
