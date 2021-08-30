Short Interest in Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) Increases By 32.2%

Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ONPH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the July 29th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oncology Pharma stock traded down $2.54 on Monday, hitting $17.84. 227,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,504. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.79. Oncology Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Oncology Pharma Company Profile

Oncology Pharma Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Kalos Therapeutics Inc for exploring treatment opportunities of the COVID-19 virus. The company was formerly known as SourcingLink.net Inc and changed its name to Oncology Pharma Inc in June 2019.

