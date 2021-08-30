Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Expands By 31.1%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,369,900 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the July 29th total of 40,696,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22,237.5 days.

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping stock remained flat at $$0.52 during trading on Monday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

