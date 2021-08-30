Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Expands By 31.1%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 53,369,900 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the July 29th total of 40,696,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22,237.5 days.
Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping stock remained flat at $$0.52 during trading on Monday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43.
About Pacific Basin Shipping
