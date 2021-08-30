Short Interest in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Grows By 42.1%

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 876,700 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the July 29th total of 616,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Paylocity by 2.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $264.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.02. Paylocity has a one year low of $130.95 and a one year high of $266.49. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.86.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

