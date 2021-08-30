Short Interest in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Drops By 28.5%

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 543,900 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the July 29th total of 760,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTH. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,010,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,768,000. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 680.8% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 573,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,924,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,437. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04. Pershing Square Tontine has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

