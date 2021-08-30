Short Interest in Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Declines By 27.6%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 965,900 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 1,333,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pilbara Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pilbara Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PILBF opened at $1.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.33. Pilbara Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

