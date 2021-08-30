Short Interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Expands By 41.0%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the July 29th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 107,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 74,988.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PPSI opened at $4.20 on Monday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

