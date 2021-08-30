Short Interest in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Decreases By 27.6%

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 375,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 517,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $45.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.42. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 19.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

