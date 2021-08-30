Short Interest in Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Decreases By 29.5%

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the July 29th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.0 days.

OTCMKTS SSSAF remained flat at $$47.50 on Monday. Shurgard Self Storage has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.50.

About Shurgard Self Storage

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

