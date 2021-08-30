Short Interest in Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Grows By 31.6%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the July 29th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Solaris Resources in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Solaris Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

OTCMKTS SLSSF traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,110. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16. Solaris Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

