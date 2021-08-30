Short Interest in Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Declines By 23.9%

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the July 29th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,048,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SGMD opened at $0.00 on Monday. Sugarmade has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
Sugarmade Company Profile
