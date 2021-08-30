Short Interest in Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Declines By 23.9%

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the July 29th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,048,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGMD opened at $0.00 on Monday. Sugarmade has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Sugarmade, Inc is a product and branding marketing company, which invests in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. It also produces and supplies custom printed and generic supplies servicing quick service restaurants. The firm operates through paper and paper-based products, such as paper cups, cup lids, and food containers; non-medical supplies, such as non-medical fascial mask; cannabis products delivery service and sales.

