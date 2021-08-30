Short Interest in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Declines By 30.2%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,580,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 32,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

In other news, Director Cooper C. Collins bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $648,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXMD opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $342.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.93. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million. Equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXMD shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

