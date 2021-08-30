Short Interest in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Expands By 39.1%

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:TPZ opened at $12.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 854,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,210 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

