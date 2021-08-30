Short Interest in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Drops By 29.0%

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the July 29th total of 6,760,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of VNE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.82. 6,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,713. Veoneer has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veoneer will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Veoneer by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

