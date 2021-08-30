Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Drops By 25.5%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the July 29th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WSTG opened at $27.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $121.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.83. Wayside Technology Group has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $31.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan purchased 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,301.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,852 shares in the company, valued at $517,172.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

