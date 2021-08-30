Short Interest in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Expands By 42.3%

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 232,890 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 177,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 115,139 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 773,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $9.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

