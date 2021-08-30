Short Interest in Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Declines By 27.9%

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the July 29th total of 432,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.0 days.

YAMHF stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07. Yamaha Motor has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yamaha Motor will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engines, and transportation equipment. It operates through the following segments Land Mobility, Marine Products, Robotics, Financial Services, and Others. The Land Mobility segment offers motorcycle and parts, four-wheel buggies, snowmobiles, and electrically assisted bicycles.

