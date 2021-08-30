Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Drops By 25.6%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the July 29th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Zhongchao during the first quarter worth $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zhongchao during the first quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zhongchao during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Zhongchao during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZCMD stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71. Zhongchao has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

