Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.21

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.21 and last traded at $117.86, with a volume of 337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.24.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,995,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,672,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,164 shares of company stock valued at $20,614,038. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after buying an additional 186,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the second quarter worth $17,132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 87.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after buying an additional 171,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 475.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,599,000 after buying an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

