Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.87 Million

Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to post sales of $33.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.10 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $35.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $137.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.40 million to $138.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $141.00 million, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $143.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,838,000 after buying an additional 76,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSRR opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

