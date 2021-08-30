Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Shares Down 1.7%

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares fell 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.41. 81,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,367,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sigma Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 509.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sigma Labs, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sigma Labs by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 697,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sigma Labs by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sigma Labs by 466.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sigma Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.