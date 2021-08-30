Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1,459.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $263.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $268.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.88.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.