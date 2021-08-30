Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Signify Health by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Signify Health by 817.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGFY opened at $26.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Signify Health will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

