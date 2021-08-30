Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.19.

SXYAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 target price on Sika and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Sika alerts:

Shares of Sika stock opened at $36.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51. Sika has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $36.59.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.