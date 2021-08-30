Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,818 shares.The stock last traded at $23.41 and had previously closed at $23.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $700.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.53.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $15,820,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 1,198,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after buying an additional 658,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.