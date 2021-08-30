Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Sells $847,385.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Richard Ruedy sold 15,407 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $847,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.95. 337,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,166. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,700,000 after buying an additional 786,034 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,341,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,454,000 after buying an additional 380,400 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 488,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after buying an additional 375,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after buying an additional 351,697 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SILK. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

