Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.55

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 6991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.
SBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Silverback Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.
The firm has a market cap of $833.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after acquiring an additional 274,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,195,000 after acquiring an additional 829,107 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 142.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 645,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after acquiring an additional 379,467 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 82.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 170,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $12,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.
