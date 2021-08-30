Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.55

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.55 and last traded at $24.07, with a volume of 6991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

SBTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Silverback Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

The firm has a market cap of $833.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Research analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,115,000 after acquiring an additional 274,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,195,000 after acquiring an additional 829,107 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 142.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 645,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after acquiring an additional 379,467 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 82.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 377,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 170,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $12,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

