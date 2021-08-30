Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 157,822 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at $820,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 345,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $773.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

