SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Up 42.6% in August

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the July 29th total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 10,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $71,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 247,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,806 in the last three months. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 395.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 107,190 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 399.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 56,868 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNT opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SilverSun Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

