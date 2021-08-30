Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Gap Down to $30.31

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.31, but opened at $29.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 182 shares traded.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,794 shares of company stock worth $7,223,237 over the last ninety days. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,684 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $789,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 235.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 63,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 185.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 36,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

